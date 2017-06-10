Police release names of pair found dead in NKY home

Investigators have identified the man and woman dead in what they're calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Teresa Wade, 34, and Christopher Wade, 39, were found dead in a Hazel Drive home Friday afternoon.

"Really nice people, quiet, stay to themselves," said neighbor Brad Kirk. "Just having a hard time recently, I know that."

Neighbors said the couple leaves behind a 17-year-old son.

"I guess they were going through a rough breakup," said Kirk.

Deputies have not said how the pair died or what led up their deaths.

"I am devastated, you know, it's so close to the house and you think nothing like that's ever going to happen here," said neighbor Beverly Riley.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.