Hundreds wait in line for Team Fiona beer

Hundreds of people waited in line for hours to purchase a special batch of beer.

Listermann Brewing teamed up with the Cincinnati Zoo to create a New England style IPA called "Team Fiona" with 25% of the proceeds benefiting the zoo.

The beer was created in honor of Fiona, the zoo's preemie hippo that has captured hearts around the world.

People showed up at the taproom as early as 6 a.m. Saturday It went on sale at 10 a.m.

The beer will also be available in select stores on Monday, June 12. You can buy it at Kroger (Oakley, Hyde Park, Anderson, Harper's Point), both Jungle Jim's locations and Cappy's Wine and Spirits in Loveland.

