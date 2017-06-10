Search for suspect underway after robbery in NKY school parking lot

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was robbed in school parking lot in broad daylight.

It happened at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, at St. Thomas School.

The victim told police a man asked for her directions after she got out of her vehicle. She said he then demanded her purse.

"She refused to give the purse to the suspect and was told, 'Give me your purse or I will zap you' while he was holding an item in his hand that appeared to be an electronic control device," reads a statement from police.

The woman the handed over her purse and the suspect took off.

She was not hurt.

Fort Thomas Police said they do not have any suspects, but a car was observed idling in the parking lot shortly before the incident.

If you have any information, you're asked to call (859) 292-3622 to speak with a Fort Thomas officer.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.