11-month old beating cancer odds

Sara Baughman celebrated the birth of her baby boy Myles on June 29, 2016. Within five weeks she was given devastating news by her doctor. Her son was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gioma or DIPG.



The Defeat DIPG website states it’s a brain tumor found in a part of the brain stem called the pons. The pons controls essential bodily functions such as heartbeat, breathing, swallowing, eye movement, eyesight, and balance.



It affects some 200 to 400 children each year in the age range of 4 to 11. The family said the diagnosis on Myles is rare especially at his age. The website goes on to state that DIPG accounts for roughly 10 to 15 percent of all brain tumors in children.



“They told us we was not supposed to live past a couple weeks after his diagnosis,” said Baughman.

She said she noticed something wrong early.

“His eyes were shaking really bad and when he went to his one month checkup he wasn't gaining weight,” Baughman said.



Since then, every month she documents her child’s survival with pictures that say how many months he has reached as time passes by.



Sara said she takes her son to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital at least once a week and he gets chemo once a month. Myles stays at the hospital anywhere from one to three days after the chemo.



“His tumor is starting to shrink and the chemo is actually working,” said Nate Cominsky, the child’s stepfather.



The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the mounting medical bills.



They also set up a Facebook page so people can keep up with his fight.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.