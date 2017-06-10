Child injured after car struck utility pole in North Avondale - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Child injured after car struck utility pole in North Avondale

FOX19 Digital Media Staff
NORTH AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) -

Part of Reading Road is closed  due to a serious crash in North Avondale on Saturday.

Both north and southbound lanes are closed between Paddock Road and Asmann Avenue.

Cincinnati police said a child was taken to Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At least one car hit a utility pole and Duke Energy is on the scene to make repairs.

The traffic unit is investigating.

