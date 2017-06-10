And the winning Powerball numbers are... - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

And the winning Powerball numbers are...

Posted by Kim Schupp, Digital Content Producer
The winning numbers for the $435 million Powerball are 20-26-32-38-58. Powerball is 3 and PowerPlay is 2x. 

If someone hits the jackpot, it'll be the 8th largest Powerball prize and the 11th biggest in U.S. lottery history.

