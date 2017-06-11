Man charged with reckless homicide after Reading shooting

One man has died after a shooting.

Officers were called to an apartment on East Lakeview Drive just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say that's where they found Adrian Bufford, 20, shot in the head.

He was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died

Officers have arrested Phazion Whyte, 19, on reckless homicide charges.

He's being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Whyte is set to appear in court Monday morning.

