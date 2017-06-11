NASA announces newest astronauts

NASA has chosen the future of its program.

The organization named 12 new astronaut candidates this past week.

The candidates range in age from 29 to 42, and come from both public and private sectors and the military.

Nearly 20,000 people applied for the 12 spots.

This is the most candidates NASA has had since 2000.

The candidates will now go through two years of rigorous astronaut training at Johnson Space Center in Houston before getting the chance to blast into space on future missions.

