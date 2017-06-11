Police investigating after Forest Park mother goes missing

Police have released information in the investigation into a missing mother.

Laura Deal Williams, 34, was last seen around 12 p.m. Saturday when she left her home. Her husband says she contacted him from Walmart, and was supposed to return home a short time later.

Forest Park Police said they reviewed Walmart's security footage, but did not see Laura during that time.

"The strange part of it all is the her children are here from Springfield and I am 100% positive that she would not disappear for this long without letting one of us know where she was," her husband, Zebediah Williams, posted to Facebook.

Laura is believed to be driving a 2008 grey Chevy Malibu, with Ohio plates, HAX-5709.

She's described as 5'2" and 130 lbs. The left side of her nose is pierced and she has a tattoo just below her neckline with the initials "ZRW" and a heart.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

If you have any information, call Forest Park Police at (513) 615-3100.

