KSP searching for escaped inmate from Fulton County

Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Fulton County Detention Center.

Fulton dispatch advised they received a call of a gas station down the street from the detention center being broken into. An emergency head count was performed and Reggie Rankins, 23, was not present.

Rankins is described as a black male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, dark brown complexion, and medium build. Unknown clothing description and unknown direction of travel at this time.

Rankins was serving time for burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

Trooper Scott DeShields is investigating the escape.

If anyone has any contact with this subject or information contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 Mayfield at 1-800-222-5555.

