Springfield Twp. apartment fire displaces one family

Springfield Twp. apartment fire displaces one family

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
SPRINGFIELD TWP, OH (FOX19) -

One family was displaced after an apartment fire Sunday in Springfield Township.

Officials said a fire that caused $10,000 in damage started in the home's kitchen while someone inside was cooking.

Crews responded to the complex on Arvin Avenue near Meredith Drive, just before 6 p.m.

The fire was put out within 10 minutes.

The Red Cross is helping the family while crews assess the damage.

