Prosecution to continue calling witnesses in Ray Tensing retrial

Monday, the prosecution will continue to call witnesses in the Ray Tensing re-trial, including one expert, who had a key moment during Tensing's first trial.

The prosecution's video expert Grant Fredericks is expected to testify.

Fredericks will take the jury through each frame of Tensing's body camera video.

When he's finished, the prosecution hopes the jury will be convinced that Tensing's actions were not justified.

FULL COVERAGE: Retrial for ex-UC cop Ray Tensing

The former UC police officer, who shot and killed Sam DuBose back in 2015, is expected to take the stand this week.

Last week, there was testimony from UC police officers, Sam DuBose's fiance and Alicia Napier, an eyewitness who saw the traffic stop.

Napier testified that the car DuBose was driving did not move before Tensing fired shots.

That testimony was followed by a taped statement from Tensing following the incident in which he said he believed Dubose, "was actively trying to kill me."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.