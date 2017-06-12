Crash causes water main break, partial road collapse - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crash causes water main break, partial road collapse

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
GREEN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A crash led to a water main break and partial road collapse overnight, Green Township police said.

Crews responded to a report of a crash on Race Road at Seville Court about 2:30 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

When police arrived, they said they realized a vehicle struck a water main, causing a break and partially collapsing Race Road.

The road is shut down in the area until further notice.

