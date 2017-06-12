Crash causes water main break, partial road collapse

Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.Full Story >
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.Full Story >
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.Full Story >
An Afghan official says that two U.S. soldiers have been killed after an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan.Full Story >
