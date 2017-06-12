Crash causes water main break, partial road collapse

A crash led to a water main break and partial road collapse overnight, Green Township police said.

Crews responded to a report of a crash on Race Road at Seville Court about 2:30 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

When police arrived, they said they realized a vehicle struck a water main, causing a break and partially collapsing Race Road.

The road is shut down in the area until further notice.

.@FOX19 talking to crews on scene. Could be "between 3 to 4 hours before rd is reopened pic.twitter.com/cdbGuwWU2i — Eric Frisbee (@Fox19Frisbee) June 12, 2017

Race Rd. is closed this morning due to a water main break, work crews are now on the scene to get the road repaired.@FOX19 @DeniseJohnson22 pic.twitter.com/EjQ6yv05HW — FOX19Denise (@CincyTraffic19) June 12, 2017

.@FOX19 folks who live along Race rd waking up with no water and tons of debris filling their driveways and yards pic.twitter.com/Kg8OUqh7g3 — Eric Frisbee (@Fox19Frisbee) June 12, 2017

