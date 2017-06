Expect delays on northbound Interstate 75 at Galbraith Road on your Monday morning commute.

A crash involving a motorcycle closed the highway for several minutes shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The highway is open again, but traffic is backed up as you approach the area.

NB 75 is slow from the Lateral, the acc. is now on the rt. shoulder, all lanes are open but moving slowly. Use 71 pic.twitter.com/cv5hwWqGKR — FOX19 (@FOX19) June 12, 2017

NB 75 is re-open at Galbraith pic.twitter.com/scX6qywL15 — FOX19 (@FOX19) June 12, 2017

