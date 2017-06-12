Recall: Spaghetti and meatballs from Chef Boyardee, other brands. See details in the app

A Milroy, Indiana man is dead following a two vehicle crash on Sunday.Full Story >
A Milroy, Indiana man is dead following a two vehicle crash on Sunday.Full Story >
Graeter's Ice Cream just released its newest "bonus flavor" of the summer.Full Story >
Graeter's Ice Cream just released its newest "bonus flavor" of the summer.Full Story >
A crash led to a water main break and partial road collapse overnight, Green Township police said.Full Story >
A crash led to a water main break and partial road collapse overnight, Green Township police said.Full Story >
A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down northbound Interstate 75 at Galbraith Road until further notice.Full Story >
A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down northbound Interstate 75 at Galbraith Road until further notice.Full Story >
Prosecutors will continue to call witnesses in the Ray Tensing retrial Monday, including one expert who had a key moment in the first trial.Full Story >
Prosecutors will continue to call witnesses in the Ray Tensing retrial Monday, including one expert who had a key moment in the first trial.Full Story >