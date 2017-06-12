Recall: Spaghetti and meatballs from Chef Boyardee, other brands. See details in the app

Conagra brands, the maker of Chef Boyardee products, is recalling more than 700,000 pounds of canned pasta and other products because they were mislabeled, The US Department of Agriculture announced. The USDA listed the health risk for this recall as high.

Approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products were determined to contain milk, which was not listed on labels, the USDA announced in a statement.

The affected products, produced on Jan. 5 and Jan, 12 include:

414,424 pounds of Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells and Meatballs

131,718 pounds of Libby's Spaghetti and Meatballs

71,614 pounds of Del Pino's Spaghetti and Meatballs

38,330 pounds of Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs

22,064 pounds of Food Hold Spaghetti and Meatballs

21,975 pounds of Essential Everyday Spaghetti and Meatballs

For those who have purchased any of these products, the USDA urges that they not be consumed and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Affected products are in 14.75-ounce cans, with the Chef Boyardee products bearing the package code 2100700500 and a use-by date of Dec. 26, 2018.

The USDA said consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra customer service at 1-866-213-1245. People with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," a virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.

The problem was discovered June 6, the USDA reports. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

