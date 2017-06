Graeter's Ice Cream just released its newest "bonus flavor" of the summer.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie is now available at Tri-State locations.

It is considered a limited edition flavor, because once it is gone from scoop shops, the flavor is retired for the year.

In all, nine new ice creams will be launched throughout the summer.

Graeter's previously revealed Orange & Cream and then Dark Chocolate Fudge Brownie.

