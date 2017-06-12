Motorcyclist killed in Franklin County crash

A Milroy, Indiana man is dead following a two vehicle crash on Sunday.

It happened on US 52 near State Road 1 around 4:45 p.m.

Indiana State Police said motorcyclist Robert Tillison Jr., 53, crossed the center line and into the path of pickup truck pulling a fishing boat.

Tillison was thrown from the motorcycle as the result of the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

