Recipe: BonBonerie's gluten-free peanut butter cookies

Recipe: BonBonerie's gluten-free peanut butter cookies

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup brown sugar
1 cup pure cane sugar
2 extra large eggs
1.4 lb. smooth peanut butter
2 teaspoons vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Scoop rounded tablespoons onto parchment-lined cookie sheet. 

Press cookies and criss-cross with fork.

Bake at 325 degrees for 20-24 minutes.

Yields 25-30 cookies.

