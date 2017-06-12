Ramp closures are scheduled for south I-71 to I-471

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.

Work crews continue the progress on Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel. Next week crews will be replacing decking material which will requiring ramp

closures.



Crews will need to close the ramps from southbound I-71 and Reading Road to south I-471.

The closures are scheduled right now for Tuesday, June 13 and if necessary, Wednesday, June 14, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For the material to be delivered they will be closing one lane on the I-471 southbound ramp from 5th Street and westbound Columbia Parkway.

The ramp from 5th Street ramp to I-71 will remain closed beginning Friday, June 16.

Signs will be posted in the area.

The road work is always dependent on the weather.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.