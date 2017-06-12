Ramp closures are scheduled for south I-71 to I-471 - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Ramp closures are scheduled for south I-71 to I-471

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Work crews continue the progress on Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel.  Next week crews will be replacing decking material  which will requiring ramp
closures.
 
Crews will need to close the ramps from southbound I-71 and Reading Road to south I-471.

The closures are scheduled right now for Tuesday, June 13 and if necessary, Wednesday, June 14, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For the material to be delivered they will be closing one lane on the I-471 southbound ramp from 5th Street and westbound Columbia Parkway.

The ramp from 5th Street ramp to I-71 will remain closed beginning Friday, June 16.

Signs will be posted in the area.

The road work is always dependent on the weather.

