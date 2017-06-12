Benefits of talking to yourself

If you talk to yourself out loud in public, you might get a lot of strange looks.

But ignore those looks because researchers have discovered talking to yourself has many positive effects on your brain.

A study done on people around the world found those who talk to themselves in stressful situations felt less anxiety and increased focus overall.

Talking out loud also helped speed up cognitive abilities. For example, when you can't find an item at the grocery store, talking to yourself out loud may help you find the item more quickly.

Talking to yourself can have negative consequences when you are hard on yourself; in fact, negative speak had similar effects on the brain as bullying.

