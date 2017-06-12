Lane closures on I-71 this week for paving - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Lane closures on I-71 this week for paving

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
Connect
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Pavement work continues on I-71 through the end of the week requiring various lane closures.

The lane closures will be on northbound I-71 between Ridge Avenue and Victory Parkway starting Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m.

The nightly closures will continue through Friday, June 16, until 6 a.m.

There will be no lane closures on Monday night, June 12. 

Monday, June 12, crews will be closing the ramp from Montgomery Road to southbound I-71 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Tuesday, June 13.

An alternate ramp is from Dana Ave to south on I-71.  Take Montgomery Road to Dana Avenue or Duck Creek Road, north to I-71 south.

All road work is dependent on the weather.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly