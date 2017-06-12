Lane closures on I-71 this week for paving

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App

FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.

Pavement work continues on I-71 through the end of the week requiring various lane closures.

The lane closures will be on northbound I-71 between Ridge Avenue and Victory Parkway starting Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m.

The nightly closures will continue through Friday, June 16, until 6 a.m.

There will be no lane closures on Monday night, June 12.

Monday, June 12, crews will be closing the ramp from Montgomery Road to southbound I-71 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Tuesday, June 13.

An alternate ramp is from Dana Ave to south on I-71. Take Montgomery Road to Dana Avenue or Duck Creek Road, north to I-71 south.

All road work is dependent on the weather.

