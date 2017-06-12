NKY police officer rescues trapped fawn

A Kenton County police officer is being credited with saving a trapped fawn.

The call came in over the weekend, according to a social media post.

"Upon arriving at the scene, it was evident that this little guy was trapped," the post reads. Officer Roemer was quick to the rescue and removed him from the cistern."

Police said the fawn was not hurt and was returned to the nearby woods.

Kenton County officers are now reminding the public that it is normal for a fawn to be left alone during the day.

"Mothers will do this to avoid leading predators to their unscented young. They will visit the fawns typically around dusk or during the night to feed them."

They said if a fawn is lying flat and quiet, leave the animal alone, because its mother is likely nearby.

However, if the fawn is walking around in distress, call animal control.

If you are unsure whether a fawn is orphaned, call the Kentucky Wildlife Center, Inc. at (859) 280-3053 or the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources at (800) 858-1549.

