UC, Miami football game to air on FOX19 NOW

Players take the field in the first half of an NCAA college football game between Miami of Ohio and Cincinnati at Yager Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Oxford, Ohio. Cincinnati won 37-33. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Miami University's football game against the University of Cincinnati will air on FOX19 NOW.

The game will take place at 8 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Yager Stadium.

The week three tilt against the Bearcats is also Homecoming Weekend for the RedHawks.

Miami and UC last played a night game in Yager Stadium on Sept. 28, 2005, a contest Miami won 44-16.

Miami is 59-55-7 all-time versus the Bearcats in the annual “Battle for the Victory Bell.”

The two southwest Ohio teams have played every year since 1945 with 53 meetings decided by seven points or less.

