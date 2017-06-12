Motorcyclist killed in Clearcreek Township crash

A motorcycle rider was killed in a Clearcreek Township crash Monday.

The crash happened on State Route 73 at Bunnell Hill Road.

The rider has been identified as 35-year old Jeremiah Delawder from Moraine, according to Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill.

No word as to what caused the crash

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.