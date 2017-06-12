Reds' Cozart now leads in All-Star voting

Cincinnati Reds' Zack Cozart hits a two-run single off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 5-1. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Zack Cozart has vaulted to the top of the National League shortstop voting in Monday’s latest ballot update.

Cozart, who is aiming for his first career All-Star selection, has tallied 997,966 votes. Dodgers’ shortstop Corey Seager is currently second with 804,788 votes.

Cozart would become the first Reds shortstop to earn a fan election since Hall of Famer Barry Larkin drew consecutive fan-elected starts in 1999 and 2000. Cozart is second among NL hitters with five triples and ranks fifth with a .329 batting average.

In addition, he leads NL shortstops with 68 hits and is tied for first with nine home runs.

Joey Votto is fifth among National League first baseman in voting. Adam Duvall has moved up to 10th among outfielders.

Fan voting ends Thursday June 29 at 11:59 p.m.

The 88th All-Star Game takes place July 11 in Miami.

Cast your vote here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.







