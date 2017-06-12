WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Sessions testifies before Senate pa - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Sessions testifies before Senate panel amid Russian probe

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Raycom) (Raycom)
FOX19 -

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in public Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee on the unfolding Russian controversy. He will face questions about his role in former FBI Director James Comey's firing and his Russian contacts during the presidential campaign.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly