Police: 8-month-old ODs on mom's meth

A Carroll County mother has been arrested in connection with the overdose of her 8-month-old child, Kentucky State Police announced Monday.

Summer Starks, 28 of Carrollton, was arrested on Friday after her 8-month-old child allegedly ingested methamphetamine.

Police believe the child ingested the meth at a residence on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

The child was treated and released from Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, investigators said.

[Related: Officials: Toddler revived with Narcan after overdose]

Starks faces charges of wanton endangerment, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

The 8 month old child and a 10-year-old child were removed from the home.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.