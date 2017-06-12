Graeter's flavor named one of best ice cream of the summer

People Magazine has picked the best new ice cream flavors of the summer and Graeter’s black raspberry chocolate chip is among them.

The editors of People Food sampled flavors from all over the country and picked the best to try this summer.

They described Graeter’s black raspberry chocolate chip as “boldly sweet ice cream flecked with slivers of bitter sweet chocolate.”

Graeter’s calls the flavor their signature flavor and an all-time best seller.

The ice cream is made with black raspberries from Oregon’s Willamette Valley and Graeter’s own gourmet bittersweet chocolate chips.

Columbus' Jeni’s also made the list with its mango buttermilk frozen yogurt.

