Big Red Machine to join Pete Rose at statue unveiling this weekend

The statue giveaway. (Provided by the Cincinnati Reds)

Pete Rose's bronze statue will be unveiled and dedicated on Crosley Terrace outside Great American Ball Park this weekend.

The Reds Hall of Famer's Big Red Machine teammates will be on hand at the dedication Saturday, June 17 at 1 p.m.

Scheduled to appear are Johnny Bench, Jack Billingham, David Concepcion, Doug Flynn, George Foster, Ken Griffey, Sr., Joe Morgan and Tony Perez.

The first 30,000 fans in attendance for Saturday's game will receive a replica of the Hall of Famer’s new statue. All gates to GABP will open immediately following the statue dedication ceremony.

On-field ceremonies to celebrate Rose’s statue and his career will be held at 3:30 p.m. First pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

The Rose statue will be the eighth at Great American Ball Park all sculpted by local artist Tom Tsuchiya, joining statues of Joe Nuxhall, Frank Robinson, Ernie Lombardi, Ted Kluszewski, Bench, Morgan and Perez.

Tsuchiya worked with the Reds, the Reds Hall of Fame and Pete himself to create a sculpture that captures Rose during one of his trademark headfirst slides.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.