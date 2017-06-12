Here's a tease on what an FC Cincinnati stadium might look like

Details are scarce on where the FC Cincinnati stadium will be and what it will look like.

But on Monday, the team teased some of their ideas for what a $250 million stadium that would seat 25,000 fans would look like.

There are three proposed sites: Oakley, Over-the-Rhine/West End and across the river in Newport.

FC Cincinnati GM Jeff Berding on how FCC would finance a $250 million soccer only stadium: pic.twitter.com/5w6olXgj5n — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) June 12, 2017

Here's the FC Cincinnati stadium model. The canopy will be able to change colors with built in LED lights like Allianz Stadium in Munich pic.twitter.com/ZR9dTpz7pz — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) June 12, 2017

Right now the financial plan is incomplete, the owners are committing to picking up half of the tab and tout that another massive stadium in the area would be good for economic growth.

“We’re gonna pay for over half the cost of a new stadium,” FC Cincinnati General Manager Jeff Berding said.

How much, if at all, the stadium will get government subsidies is unknown. Management's goal is to have a full plan within a year.

On the campaign trail, both Mayor John Cranley and his opponent in the mayoral race Yvette Simpson say they are not willing to invest major tax payer dollars into a new stadium. No officials on the state or federal level have made any announcements on government assistance.

