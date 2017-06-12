Mason neighbors fed up with noisy factory

Mason Residents are fed up with a noisy neighbor. People who live next to Deerfield Manufacturing on Mason Montgomery Road say the loud machines are keeping them awake all night.

During the day this subdivision on Marival Way is pretty quiet, but once the sun goes down that's when neighbors say the problems begin. "It sounds like a hydraulic press that keeps stamping all day and all night. It's pretty annoying," said Shawn Hobson, who lives near the plant.

They say the noise is coming less than a mile away from Ice Industries also known a Deerfield Manufacturing. The company operates Metal Stamping presses.

Michelle Henneman has lived in her home seven years. She says the noise didn't use to bother her. "In the beginning it wasn't that bad in the beginning they kept normal city hours to speak but recently they've gotten worse. It's like a really loud banging and during the summer from what I understand it gets really hot in there so they open the doors and it gets even louder." She says the constant commotion is starting making her family sick literally. "Pretty much it's hard to sleep. If you take a nap or anything like that it causes headaches and things like that. You just can't sleep at all."



Several residents in the community addressed their concerns with the city council. They are asking for the company to reduce their work during the evening hours. "I would like them to stop at least maybe at 10 p.m. and then they can start up again maybe at 8:00 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. or something like that. You know just common courtesy that's what I'm expecting."

The President of Ice Industries Paul Bishop tells FOX19 that he is aware of the concerns. He says the Mason plant is not violating any noise ordinance. However, he says the company is currently working with the city and police to come up with a resolution.

