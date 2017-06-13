Police: Shots fired outside College Hill tavern - again

(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.Full Story >
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.Full Story >
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.Full Story >
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.Full Story >
According to the Arkansas State Police, Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot near Remmel Park Monday evening while on duty as authorities continue looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting.Full Story >
According to the Arkansas State Police, Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot near Remmel Park Monday evening while on duty as authorities continue looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting.Full Story >
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...Full Story >
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...Full Story >
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.Full Story >
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.Full Story >