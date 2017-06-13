Police: Shots fired outside College Hill tavern - again - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: Shots fired outside College Hill tavern - again

By Sara Celi, Reporter
By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Officers responded to reports of shots fired outside New Rustic Tavern in College Hill overnight. (FOX19 NOW) Officers responded to reports of shots fired outside New Rustic Tavern in College Hill overnight. (FOX19 NOW)
COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating after shots were fired outside a College Hill bar overnight.

Police said one was hurt when multiple shots rang out just before midnight Monday outside New Rustic Tavern on West Galbraith Road.

Officers said they already were in the area responding to a report of a disorderly person.

This the third report of shots fired or a shooting at or near the West Galbraith Road bar in recent weeks, according to police.

Police: 24-year-old man shot to death in College Hill

No arrests were made, they said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.

