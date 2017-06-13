Police: Shots fired outside College Hill tavern - again

Officers responded to reports of shots fired outside New Rustic Tavern in College Hill overnight. (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating after shots were fired outside a College Hill bar overnight.

Police said one was hurt when multiple shots rang out just before midnight Monday outside New Rustic Tavern on West Galbraith Road.

Police are investigating shots fired outside a local bar - again.@SaraGCeli is live in College Hillhttps://t.co/W40SF4C9zp pic.twitter.com/tzKSzVWYNg — FOX19 (@FOX19) June 13, 2017

Officers said they already were in the area responding to a report of a disorderly person.

This the third report of shots fired or a shooting at or near the West Galbraith Road bar in recent weeks, according to police.

No arrests were made, they said.

