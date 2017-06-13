Crash partially closes EB Ronald Reagan Hwy at Plainfield Rd

A crash is partially blocking eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway at Plainfield Road Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County emergency communication reports.

Blue Ash police briefly closed all eastbound lanes, directing traffic off the highway onto Plainfield Road, just before 6 a.m., dispatchers said.

The right lane reopened by 6:10 a.m.

An ambulance was sent the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

