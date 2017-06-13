Free taco Tuesday at Taco Bell

Taco Bell is giving one free Doritos Loco Taco to everyone Tuesday.

Since that 'other team' beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, the fast food chain decided to give out free tacos.

The Warriors have stolen a road win in the #NBAFinals. Get your free #DoritosLocosTacos on 6/13 from 2-6 p.m. Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/FszYcpMGSY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 8, 2017

It's kind of like getting a taco on the Warriors!

The promotion runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Let's go Cavs!!

