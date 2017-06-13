Free taco Tuesday at Taco Bell - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Free taco Tuesday at Taco Bell

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Taco Bell is giving one free Doritos Loco Taco to everyone Tuesday.

Since that 'other team' beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, the fast food chain decided to give out free tacos.

It's kind of like getting a taco on the Warriors!

The promotion runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.  

Let's go Cavs!!

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

