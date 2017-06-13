Tensing retrial: Video, police experts to testify

Jurors in the Ray Tensing retrial are expected to continue hearing testimony Tuesday from prosecution witnesses including a forensics video expert.

Grant Fredericks gave frame-by-frame analysis Monday of footage from former University of Cincinnati officer's body camera in the 2015 fatal shooting of Samuel DuBose during a traffic stop.

Fredericks, who also testified in the first trial last year, said Tensing's body camera footage doesn't support his story that his arm was stuck in DuBose's steering wheel and he was being dragged.

He told jurors Monday DuBose's car appeared to slightly move forward only .178 milliseconds before the shot. He also said Tensing pointed his gun at DuBose's head before the car moved.

Also scheduled to testify Tuesday for the prosecution:

Police use of force expert Scot Haug. In the first trial, he told jurors Tensing's use of force was "unreasonable" in the "unjustified" shooting. He also said he found nothing to indicate Tensing was dragged and his decision to lunge into the car to knock out the key was technically unsound.

Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes is set to testify about police protocol and best practices during traffic stops. He teaches a class called "Tactics in Trafific" that Tensing took. One of the major takeaways: Never reach into the car. The risks to officer safety far outweigh any advantages achieved by taking keys out of the ignition. Officer who reach into the vehicle risk being dragged or attacked.

Tensing, 27, faces charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Once the prosecution rests its case, he is expected to take the stand to defend himself.

His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury and mistrial in November.

