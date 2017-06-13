Fiona playing cards hit Kroger stores tomorrow - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Fiona could soon be part of your next family game night! 

The U.S. Playing Card Co. has made card decks featuring the Cincinnati Zoo's famous preemie hippo.

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, June 14, the cards will be sold in Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Dayton area Kroger stores.

Each deck costs $5.99 and a portion of the proceeds benefits #TeamFiona.

“Like many others, we were captivated by Fiona’s story and being neighbors of the zoo, we wanted to help,” said Carol Rouillard, Director of Brand Development at The U.S. Playing Card Company. “The images on the Fiona deck allow people to revisit some of the key moments of her journey. We hope the public will jump on this opportunity to get a fun, shareable memento and help us raise a lot of money for Fiona’s care.”

Each card is different and some feature members of Fiona's care team.

The cards are also available at the zoo's gift shops.

“Fiona has captured the hearts of so many people locally, nationally and across the globe,” said Margaret McClure, Vice President of Merchandising at Kroger, Cincinnati/Dayton division. “We are excited to partner with the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and U.S. Playing Cards to offer these special card decks to our customers and to support the zoo and all the great work they do to help endangered animals.” 

