WB Ohio 32 reopens after rollover crash

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
NEWTOWN, OH (FOX19) -

Westbound Ohio 32 is open again at Eight Mile Road after it shut down for about an hour due to a rollover crash earlier this morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Crews were called to the area just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

At least one person was reported trapped and hurt inside a vehicle.

