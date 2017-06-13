Decade-old pet rescue saved from closing its doors

An animal rescue organization will remain in operation, after learning it will not lose its main source of funding.

Peppermint Pig is located in the 8200 block of Beechmont Ave.

The nonprofit is mostly funded by the Peppermint Pig Thrift & Gift Shop, which has been open for more than 11 years.

But the building was sold to a new owner, and the shop was told to move out by July 1. The organization began frantically searching for a new place to call home, but was not successful.

Monday night, Peppermint Pig contacted FOX19 with a happy update.

Officials said they met with the new owner, and "he proposed that we stay where we are until we are able to find a place to move, with no rent increase!"

Peppermint Pig will have a month-to-month lease until it's able to move.

"We also want to extend a huge THANK YOU to our landlord for his leniency and generosity. We are eternally grateful for his understanding of the importance our Thrift Store has in our ability to help so many animals in our community. The pressure this situation has put on us has been relieved immensely, and we will not soon forget this amazing gesture of kindness."

Peppermint Pig also thanked the community for its support.

