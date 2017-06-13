Say what?! Minor league baseball team is giving away pregnancy tests

A minor league baseball team is offering an unusual giveaway this week.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will be giving away pregnancy tests on Thursday, June 15.

The promotion is in honor of "You Might Be The Father's Day!"

The team's website states the giveaway is to let men know whether they should return for Sunday's Father's Day game.

"It will be an evening filled with suspense, intrigue and manila envelopes," the schedule reads.

The Jumbo Shrimp will play the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Wednesday- Sunday.

