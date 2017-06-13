North Korea releases jailed Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier

North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, a Cincinnati native serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tells the Associated Press.

Warmbier, 22, was sentenced to a labor camp in March 2016 after a televised public confession to trying to steal a propaganda banner.

A Washington Post report claims Warmbier has been in a coma for more than a year. His parents told The Post that he was medically evacuated to an American military base in Sapporo, Japan.

Tillerson said Warmbier is on his way back to the U.S. to be re-united with his family and did not mention his medical condition.

Warmbier had not been seen in public since his televised confession.

In a statement to the AP, Tillerson said the State Department secured Warmbier’s release at the direction of President Donald Trump

Warmbier attended the University of Virginia and is from the Wyoming area of Cincinnati.

His release comes as former NBA player Dennis Rodman visits North Korea Tuesday.

