Road work on Interstate 71 at Western Row Road this week

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
WARREN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Work crews will be doing pavement this week requiring lane closures on Interstate 71.

Starting on Wednesday,  June 14, crews will be blocking the left lanes of north and southbound I-71 between Kings Mills and Western Row Road.

The closures will run from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night beginning through Saturday, June 17.

Signs will be posted in the area.

Remember all road work is weather permitting. 

