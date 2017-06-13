Road work on Interstate 71 at Western Row Road this week

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Work crews will be doing pavement this week requiring lane closures on Interstate 71.

Starting on Wednesday, June 14, crews will be blocking the left lanes of north and southbound I-71 between Kings Mills and Western Row Road.

The closures will run from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night beginning through Saturday, June 17.

Signs will be posted in the area.

Remember all road work is weather permitting.

