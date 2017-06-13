Boost your career over summer - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Boost your career over summer

By Kara Sewell, Morning Anchor
FOX19 -

Career Strategist, Sherry Sims with Black Career Women's Network appeared on FOX19 NOW to share several ways you can take advantage of opportunities at work in the summer, while everyone else is thinking about fun in the sun!

  1. Cover vacations to advance skill sets
  2. Strengthen your Network
  3. Mentor a Junior Employee
  4. Join Company event committee
  5. Take your Boss or Co-Worker to lunch

