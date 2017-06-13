Hoxworth asks donors to give a pint to get a pint—of ice cream

Hoxworth Blood Center is helping donors beat the heat by offering a gift card to Graeter’s Ice Cream in exchange for their blood donation.

The promotion runs from Thursday, June 15 through Saturday, June 17.

Donors who give blood or platelets at one of Hoxworth’s Neighborhood Donor Centers during the promotion will receive a $5 gift card to Graeter’s Ice Cream.

“Due to low collections and increased blood usage, Hoxworth Blood Center is in the midst of a blood shortage,” said Alecia Lipton, spokesperson for Hoxworth Blood Center. “We’re asking eligible donors to brave the heat and donate blood in exchange for the promise of some Graeter’s ice cream—and, of course, they’ll know they helped save a life in our community!”

Appointments are encouraged. Donors should call (513) 451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org.

Walk-in donors are welcome.

