Crash causes delays on I-275 eastbound near Winton Rd.

A crash on I-275 was causing delays on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the eastbound lanes, between US-127 and Winton Road, around 12:30 p.m.

The left lanes are closed, and traffic was backed up past Hamilton Avenue.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person was taken to the hospital.

No word on when the highway will fully reopen.

