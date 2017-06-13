Mercantile Library honors Washington Post reporter

The Mercantile Library will honor Washington Post reporter and Ohio native Wesley Lowery with the 2017 Harriet Beecher Stowe Freedom Writer Award.

Lowery, a Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist and author of They Can't Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America's Racial Justice Movement was the lead reporter in Ferguson, MO after the shooting of unarmed black man Michael Brown and covered the Black Lives Matter protest that followed after.

Lowery was taken into custody, along with a Huffington Post journalist, after being told to leave a McDonald's that served as a makeshift base for reporters needing internet access and to charge their phones. After being held briefly by officers, Lowery, along with the other reporter, were released without explanation or charges.

He was part of the team awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for National reporting for the paper's coverage of those police shootings. His work has also been seen in Sports Illustrated, The Boston Globe, The Los Angeles Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

The annual lecture is given by an award-recipient whose work best exemplifies "writing to change the world."

The award is named for Harriet Beecher Stowe, who lectured at The Mercantile Library in 1873. "Lowery's subject is as unpleasant as it is important," says John Faherty, Executive Director of The Mercantile Library. "They Can't Kill Us All" is an examination of police shootings of unarmed black men. This award exists to celebrate work involving complicated subjects. Lowery is an elegant example of writing to change the world."

This lecture is open to the public, free to Mercantile Library members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required. To reserve your spot call 513-621-0717 or reservations@mercantile library.com.

