Simply Money: Check your car headlight rating

When you think of car safety devices, you probably think of airbags and seat belts. But you can’t drive well if you can’t see.

A new report says most mid-size SUVs on the road right now have headlights that don’t work well.

The new report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety finds just two of the 37 mid-size SUVs offer headlight packages that met standards for a “good” rating.

Those two models were the Volvo XC60 and the Hyundai Santa Fe.

Meanwhile, 11 models rated "poor" for their headlights—among them—models from Infiniti, Ford, Lincoln, Dodge, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia and Toyota.

The rest rated “marginal” or “acceptable”.

Auto manufacturers have lobbied the Feds for years to allow “adaptive beam headlights” in the US. Those lights already in use in Japan and Europe dim the light aimed at oncoming drivers to reduce glare, while keeping the high beams on the road.

Despite the lobbying, those lights are not allowed here yet, which means drivers need to do their homework.

You can find the full report and ratings at IIHS.org.

