Moeller product Mahan drafted by Marlins

The Miami Marlins drafted Moeller High School graduate Riley Mahan in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Coming off a career year at Kentucky, Mahan was selected with the 89th overall pick.

Mahan earned second-team All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball and third-team honors from Baseball America. He was also named second-team All-SEC.

Mahan finished the season with a .336 batting average, 15 home runs and his 67 RBI are the sixth most in a single-season in UK baseball history.

Mahan earned first-team All-State and All-GCL his senior season at Moeller.

