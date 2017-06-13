Joey Votto will buy donkey for Zack Cozart if he makes All-Star Game

(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.Full Story >
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.Full Story >
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.Full Story >
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.Full Story >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.Full Story >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.Full Story >
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.Full Story >
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.Full Story >
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.Full Story >
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.Full Story >