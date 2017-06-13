Joey Votto will buy donkey for Zack Cozart if he makes All-Star Game

(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.Full Story >
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.Full Story >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.Full Story >
A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a $60,000 reward is being offered in this investigation.Full Story >
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.Full Story >
