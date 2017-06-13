Joey Votto will buy donkey for Zack Cozart if he makes All-Star Game

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) celebrates with Zack Cozart (2) after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Tyler Lyons in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cincinnati Reds' Zack Cozart currently leads all NL shortstops in All-Star voting and he might be getting some livestock thanks to his teammate Joey Votto.

Cozart told MLB Network Radio that Votto said he would get him a donkey if he made the All-Star team.

“I don’t know why I like donkeys so much, maybe because they look like they’re real chill,” said Cozart. “About a mile away from our spring training facility in Arizona, there’s a donkey farm where you can feed the donkeys. Old Jo-Vo was like, ‘You make the All-Star team, I’m going to get you a donkey.’ I’m like, ‘Joey, I don’t need a donkey right now.’ But if anybody knows Joey, I do and if that happens he’s going to show up with a donkey somehow.”

Cozart is in the midst of a career season -- hitting .324 with nine homers and a .982 OPS entering Tuesday.

He vaulted to the top of the National League shortstop voting in Monday’s latest ballot update.

Cozart, who is aiming for his first career All-Star selection, has tallied 997,966 votes. Dodgers’ shortstop Corey Seager is currently second with 804,788 votes.

He would become the first Reds shortstop to earn a fan election since Hall of Famer Barry Larkin drew consecutive fan-elected starts in 1999 and 2000.

