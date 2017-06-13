One dead after Middletown crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

One dead after Middletown crash

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) -

One person is dead after a crash in Middletown on Tuesday evening. 

Just after 5:30 p.m. a car crashed into a semi truck near the intersection of North Verity Parkway and Manchester Avenue. 

Police have not released details on what caused the crash or the identity of the victim. 

